Sound Ideas Big Band performance slated for Sunday, June 9, in East York

By JACK SKINNER

The Sound Ideas Big Band will play an upcoming concert in East York on the afternoon of Sunday, June 9.

The concert will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion O.M. Martin Hall, 81 Peard Rd. just northeast of Victoria Park and St. Clair avenues) on from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our concert on June 9 is a twice-annual event where we invite our families, friends, members of the community plus any music fans who would like to attend,” said band member Robert Glazier.

Free parking will be available, along with free admission.

Sound Ideas was formed in 2004 under the name The Isotones, but later changed their name to Sound Ideas in 2020.

The current 17 members of the band are made up of five saxophone players, four trumpet players, four trombone players, and a four-member rhythm section. Around 50 per cent of the band are also members of the East York Concert Band.

The band incorporates jazz-style versions of The Beatles, Chicago, Billy Joel, Van Morrison, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glen Miller and Miles Davis.

Sound Ideas’ most recent concert happened at Grossman’s Tavern, but they have also performed at The Masons fundraiser, Bridgepoint Rehabilitation Centre, Sunnybrook Hospital Veterans Wing, Senior Citizens Home and private functions.

For more information on the June 9 concert and Sound Ideas, please visit https://www.facebook.com/soundideasband

Sound Ideas can be contacted by email at soundideasband@yahoo.com or by phone at 647-992-8531.