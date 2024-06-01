The Art Show Toronto takes place in southwest Scarborough on June 1 and 2

The Art Show Toronto will take place at 64A Queensbury Ave. in southwest Scarborough on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2. Photo: Submitted.

By SEAN SANDIESON

On June 1 and 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Art Show Toronto returns with an event set for southwest Scarborough.

The Art Show Toronto will take place at 64A Queensbury Ave. and will be open for anyone to come see and buy local art. Refreshments and treats will also be available at the show.

Started by Peg Graham in the early 1980s in Riverdale, The Art Show Toronto exhibited mostly painters for its first two years but has since expanded to many other art forms.

Graham has studied art throughout the years, and the connections she made led to The Art Show Toronto then taking place in southwest Scarborough on Ridgemoor Avenue from 2007 to 2014..

During that period the show featured 16 local artists presenting their works.

The show is a non-profit that raises funds to support Maasi women in Tanzania through a secondary school.

By 2014 proceeds from the show had sent 20 Maasi girls to school before RBC took over the support for the students, and to this day the education for those young girls continues.

The Art Show Toronto started back up again in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic, and features the works of a variety of artists working in paint, mixed media, ceramics, woodworking, cards, and coasters.

The proceeds from the show now go to the non-profit Indspire to help Indigenous youth.

Those attending the show are also encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items for local food banks.

For more information on The Art Show Toronto, please, contact Graham at 416-617-3535.