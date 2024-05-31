Jimmie Simpson Park, at 872 Queen S. T., will be the site of this weekend's Riverdale Art Walk. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By SEAN SANDIESON

The 26th annual Riverdale Art Walk takes place this weekend at Jimmie Simpson Park.

The art show will feature the works of more than 180 established and emerging local artists, and is free to attend.

Hours for the show on both Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jimmie Simpson Park is located at 872 Queen St. E.

The first Riverdale Art Walk event was held in 1998.

For more information, please visit https://riverdaleartwalk.ca/