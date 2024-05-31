Don Valley Parkway, Gardiner Expressway to be closed Sunday, June 2, for annual Baycrest Bike for Brain Health event

Traffic is seen on the Don Valley Parkway, south of the Dundas Street bridge, earlier this week. Both the DVP and Gardiner Expressway will be closed on Sunday, June 2, for the Baycrest Bike for Brain Health event. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By SEAN SANDIESON

East Toronto residents are being reminded that on Sunday, June 2, from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway will be closed for a charity bike ride.

The Don Valley Parkway from the Gardiner Expressway to York Mills Road; and the Gardiner Expressway from South Kingsway to the Don Valley Parkway are to be closed for the Baycrest Bike for Brain Health event. Some other roads surrounding Exhibition Place will also be closed for the event on Sunday, June 2.

The Bike for Brain Health event raises money to support programs at Baycrest for prevention, early detection, new clinical trials, and improved care for those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

The bike ride is open for all to participate in, no matter their cycling skill level. More than 10,000 cyclists are expected to take part in this Sunday’s ride along the DVP and the Gardiner.

Registration fees are $65 for youth ages 16 and older, $25 for youth ages 15 and younger, and the fee for corporate registration is $300. The registration fee is not included in the minimum fundraising amount. For more information on participating, please go to https://bikeforbrainhealth.ca/?utm_source=googleads&utm_medium=search&utm_campaign=bfbh-2024&utm_content=branded&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwx-CyBhAqEiwAeOcTdUJeBmV6RCxnG-SMCy7qq9X7TpSklkPuo-rFesnRGMZBCZuDetVFSRoC-oIQAvD_BwE

East Toronto residents should be aware that traffic will likely be increased on area streets such as Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road on Sunday, June 2, as drivers seek alternate routes downtown.