Woodbine Park site of Boiler Room Toronto electronic music festival on Saturday, June 1

The Boiler Room Toronto electronic music festival is set for Saturday, June 1, from 2 to 10 p.m. at Woodbine Park.

The festival will feature three stages set up over a large portion of Woodbine Park, on the northeast corner of Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. on June 1 for those attending the one-day festival, according to its website at https://dice.fm/event/939o7-boiler-room-toronto-1st-jun-woodbine-park-toronto-tickets

A poster on the website said the festival will end at 10 p.m.

City of Toronto permits for concerts/music festivals etc…are usually expected to be finished by 11 p.m.

Those slated to perform at the 2024 Boiler Room Toronto festival include Chase & Status; SHERELLE; Ahadamdream; Dre Ngozi; Measure Divide; Moonshine; Nico Moreno; Nino Brown; Panjabi Hit Squad,; Young Teesh; Zorza; and Yung Singh.

The festival is for those 19 years and older and is presented by Boiler Room USA.