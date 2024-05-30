Woodbine Park site of Boiler Room Toronto electronic music festival on Saturday, June 1

The 2024 version of the Boiler Room electronic music festival in Toronto will take place at Woodbine Park on Saturday, June 1.
The festival will feature three stages set up over a large portion of Woodbine Park, on the northeast corner of Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. on June 1 for those attending the one-day festival, according to its website at https://dice.fm/event/939o7-boiler-room-toronto-1st-jun-woodbine-park-toronto-tickets
A poster on the website said the festival will end at 10 p.m.
City of Toronto permits for concerts/music festivals etc…are usually expected to be finished by 11 p.m.
Those slated to perform at the 2024 Boiler Room Toronto festival include Chase & Status; SHERELLE; Ahadamdream; Dre Ngozi; Measure Divide; Moonshine; Nico Moreno; Nino Brown; Panjabi Hit Squad,; Young Teesh; Zorza; and Yung Singh.
The festival is for those 19 years and older and is presented by Boiler Room USA.
