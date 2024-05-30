Toronto Beaches seek fourth straight win in Junior A lacrosse action tonight at Ted Reeve Arena

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team play their second home game of the season tonight at Ted Reeve Arena.
The Beaches will be hosting the St. Catharines Athletics in the game that starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30. Ted Reeve Arena is located at 175 Main St., on the northeast corner of Gerrard Street East.
So far, the Beaches are off to a hot start having won all three games they have played so far this season in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL).
Most recently, Toronto Beaches beat the Peterborough Lakers 15-7 on May 27 to record their third straight win of the young OJLL season.
The Beaches opened the season on May 22 with a 12-7 win in St. Catharines, so tonight’s game will be a rematch of last week’s tilt.
On the night of Friday, May 24, Toronto Beaches celebrated their return to Ted Reeve Arena after an almost two-year long absence (due to building renovations) with a 12-9 win over the Burlington Blaze.
So far, Beaches player Willem Firth has been off to a hot start this season. In three games he has scored 14 goals and notched 12 assists, and was also named the OJLL Player of the Week on May 27.
After tonight’s home game, the Beaches remain at home for another game at Ted Reeve Arena on Monday, June 3, when they host the Six Nations Arrows. Game is 8 p.m.
Below is the remainder of the Toronto Beaches schedule for this season:
May 30 – St. Catharines Athletics
June 3 – Six Nations Arrows
June 5 – @ Burlington Blaze
June 6 – Brampton Jr. Excelsiors
June 9 – @ Orangeville Northmen
June 12 – @ Oakville Buzz
June 13 – Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse
June 16 – @ Brampton Jr. Excelsiors
June 18 – @ Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse
June 20 – Whitby Warriors
June 21 – @ Whitby Warriors
June 24 – Mimico Mountaineers
June 26 – @ Six Nations Arrows
June 27 – Peterborough Jr. Lakers
June 29 – Orangeville Northmen (In Nepean, Ottawa)
July 5 – @ Mimico Mountaineers
July 8 – Oakville Buzz
For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/
Below are more photos from last Friday night’s home opener taken for Beach Metro Community News by Christian Hasse: