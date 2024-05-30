Toronto Beaches seek fourth straight win in Junior A lacrosse action tonight at Ted Reeve Arena

Junior A lacrosse action returned to Ted Reeve Arena last Friday night as the Toronto Beaches (white sweaters) welcomed the Burlington Blaze for an Ontario Junior Lacrosse League game. Toronto Beaches had not played home games at Ted Reeve since the summer of 2022 due to renovations, and they celebrated their return with a 12-9 win over Burlington. Photo by Christian Hasse.

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team play their second home game of the season tonight at Ted Reeve Arena.

The Beaches will be hosting the St. Catharines Athletics in the game that starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30. Ted Reeve Arena is located at 175 Main St., on the northeast corner of Gerrard Street East.

So far, the Beaches are off to a hot start having won all three games they have played so far this season in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL).

Most recently, Toronto Beaches beat the Peterborough Lakers 15-7 on May 27 to record their third straight win of the young OJLL season.

The Beaches opened the season on May 22 with a 12-7 win in St. Catharines, so tonight’s game will be a rematch of last week’s tilt.

On the night of Friday, May 24, Toronto Beaches celebrated their return to Ted Reeve Arena after an almost two-year long absence (due to building renovations) with a 12-9 win over the Burlington Blaze.

So far, Beaches player Willem Firth has been off to a hot start this season. In three games he has scored 14 goals and notched 12 assists, and was also named the OJLL Player of the Week on May 27.

After tonight’s home game, the Beaches remain at home for another game at Ted Reeve Arena on Monday, June 3, when they host the Six Nations Arrows. Game is 8 p.m.

Below is the remainder of the Toronto Beaches schedule for this season:

May 30 – St. Catharines Athletics

June 3 – Six Nations Arrows

June 5 – @ Burlington Blaze

June 6 – Brampton Jr. Excelsiors

June 9 – @ Orangeville Northmen

June 12 – @ Oakville Buzz

June 13 – Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse

June 16 – @ Brampton Jr. Excelsiors

June 18 – @ Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse

June 20 – Whitby Warriors

June 21 – @ Whitby Warriors

June 24 – Mimico Mountaineers

June 26 – @ Six Nations Arrows

June 27 – Peterborough Jr. Lakers

June 29 – Orangeville Northmen (In Nepean, Ottawa)

July 5 – @ Mimico Mountaineers

July 8 – Oakville Buzz

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/

Below are more photos from last Friday night’s home opener taken for Beach Metro Community News by Christian Hasse: