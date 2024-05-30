Parkview Hills community set to host Spring Fun Fair on afternoon of Saturday, June 1

The Parkview Hills Spring Fun Fair is set for the afternoon of Saturday, June 1.

The Parkview Hills community in East York will be holding its Spring Fun Fair this Saturday, June 1.

The fair will take place form noon to 4 p.m. at Presteign Heights Elementary School, 2570 St. Clair Ave. E. (just west of O’Connor Drive).

Presented by the Presteign Heights School Parent Council and the Parkview Hills Community Association, the Spring Fun Fair will feature inflatables such as a bouncy castle, a barbecue, a bake sale, vendor tables and a silent auction.

The fair will raise fund for the school, community projects in Parkview Hills, and also Kennedy House which is a charity that works with youth who are estranged from their families.