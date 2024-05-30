Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by driver of truck near St. Dunstan Drive and Danforth Avenue

Police investigate after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a truck on the afternoon of Thursday, May 30, near Danforth Avenue and St. Dunstan Drive. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a truck in the Danforth and Victoria Park avenues area this afternoon.

Police were called to St. Dunstan Drive and Danforth Avenue (two blocks east of Victoria Park Avenue) at approximately 1:48 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, for reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

A man in his 30s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said on X (formerly Twitter).

Police had an entrance to The Beer Store parking lot off St. Dunstan Drive, north of Danforth Avenue, blocked off while they investigated.

It appears the pedestrian was struck on either St. Dunstan or on the corner with Danforth as a truck was stopped inside the area cordoned off with police tape.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.