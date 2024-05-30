East End Kids Pride Parade slated for Dentonia Park this Saturday

In June 2023, a seven-year-old girl asked her two moms if she could organize a Pride parade for her friends; a week later 300 people showed up to celebrate the first East End Kids Pride Parade at Maryland Park, located across the street from Dentonia Park.
This year, the East End Kids Pride Parade and celebration is slated to take place at Dentonia Park, 80 Thyra Ave., on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Many activities and performances will happen throughout the day including stilt walkers, face painting, music, dancing, the Kiki Ballroom dancing performance and the Rainbow Circus performance.
The East End Kids Pride event is presented by East End Arts, Shadowland Theatre, and Workman Arts.
For more information on the 2024 East End Kids Pride Parade, please visit https://eastendarts.ca/kidspride/?mc_cid=4142129a24&mc_eid=63790d97a3
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!