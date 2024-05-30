East End Kids Pride Parade slated for Dentonia Park this Saturday

The East End Kids Pride celebration is set for Saturday, June 1, at Dentonia Park. Image from East End Arts website.

In June 2023, a seven-year-old girl asked her two moms if she could organize a Pride parade for her friends; a week later 300 people showed up to celebrate the first East End Kids Pride Parade at Maryland Park, located across the street from Dentonia Park.

This year, the East End Kids Pride Parade and celebration is slated to take place at Dentonia Park, 80 Thyra Ave., on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Many activities and performances will happen throughout the day including stilt walkers, face painting, music, dancing, the Kiki Ballroom dancing performance and the Rainbow Circus performance.

The East End Kids Pride event is presented by East End Arts, Shadowland Theatre, and Workman Arts.

For more information on the 2024 East End Kids Pride Parade, please visit https://eastendarts.ca/kidspride/?mc_cid=4142129a24&mc_eid=63790d97a3