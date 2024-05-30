Beaches-East York MPP McMahon to host Community Hub Re-opening Party on afternoon of May 31

Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon will host a Community Hub Re-opening Party on the afternoon of Friday, May 31.
The celebration will take place at her new Community Hub office at 7 Glebemount Ave., just north of Danforth Avenue, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
“Join me at our new space to celebrate two years proudly serving as your MPP,” said McMahon.
Those attending will also be able to enjoy a free Carter’s ice cream (while supplies last), and live musical entertainment.
For more information, please call McMahon’s office at 416-690-1032 or visit her website at https://mmmbey.com/
