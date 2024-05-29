Volunteers sought to help out with East York Canada Day events

The East York Canada Day Parade takes place along Cosburn Avenue in this Beach Metro Community News file photo from 2023.

By SEAN SANDIESON

The East York Canada Day Committee is seeking volunteers to help out with the 68th annual East York Canada Day Festival.

The local celebrations will take place on Monday, July 1, rain or shine.

The celebrations begin with a parade starting at Dieppe Park at 455 Cosburn Ave. at 10:30 a.m.

The parade travels along Cosburn to Woodbine Avenue and then makes its way northeast to Stan Wadlow Park for the festival that begins at 11 a.m. Stan Wadlow Park is located at 373 Cedarvale Ave.

The Canada Day festivities in East York will wrap up with a fireworks display in Stan Wadlow Park starting at approximately 10 p.m.

The East York Canada Day Festival is run entirely by volunteers and is the longest-running event of its kind in the Greater Toronto Area, first starting in 1956.

The festival in Stan Wadlow Park features attractions such as midway rides, food, artisans, activities for all ages, a splash pad, all-day entertainment on the main stage hosted by Joe Motiki, a local craft beer garden sponsored by Muddy York Brewing, and an expected roster of more than 70 vendors.

For more information on the East York Canada Day Festival and how to volunteer, please visit https://eycdc.ca/get-involved