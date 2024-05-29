Kingston Road Village Spring Festival slated for Saturday, June 1

The Kingston Road Village Spring Festival takes place on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free family event takes place along Kingston Road between Victoria Park Avenue and Beech Avenue.

There will be a variety of activities, displays, and shopping specials from local shops and community groups including a scavenger hunt, with sheets available at most businesses.

There will also be live music, face painting, raffle baskets and more.

Also, be sure to drop by the Beach Metro Community News table in front of Kingston Road United Church to say hello.

For more information, please visit Kingston Road Village on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kingstonroadvillage/