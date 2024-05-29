East End Children’s Centre hosts Walk N’Roll streetparty fundraiser on June 1 at Kimbourne Park church

Children enjoy the bouncy castle at a past East End Children's Centre Walk N'Roll streetparty. This year's event is on Saturday, June 1, at Kimbourne Park United Church on Wolverleigh Avenue. Photo: EECC website.

By SEAN SANDIESON

The East End Children’s Centre (EECC) is hosting a Walk N’Roll street party fundraiser on Saturday, June 1, at Kimbourne Park United Church at 200 Wolverleigh Blvd.

Running from 9:30 a.m. to noon, activities include a bouncy castle, a puppet show by Applefun Puppetry, games, raffles, and a silent auction.

A parade will also take place with everyone being invited to take part.

Everyone who donates or creates a team to donate will be given admission wristbands to the event.

The East End Children’s Centre is taking donations to fund their free youth programs.

Funded as an EarlyON Child & Family Centre by the City of Toronto, the EECC needed to fundraise to operate their responsive programs, in the past two years, their need for fundraising has increased greatly.

Last year EECC’s board of directors ran a successful Walk N’Roll street party, raising almost all of their fundraising goal of $15,000. For this year’s street party, the EECC has a fundraising goal of $20,000.

“The EarlyON is a great place. It has a special spot in my heart since it is where I see both my girls grow, play, and share moments with caring staff while making new friends. Last year’s event was a wonderful opportunity to show our appreciation and support for all their effort and time invested in our community,” said an attendee from last year’s event in an EECC’s news release.

Juliette Fergus, of Trust Realty Group, is one of the sponsors for this Saturday’s Walk N’Roll.

“They say, “It takes a village”, but what if you don’t have a village? What if you don’t have family or support nearby,” said Fergus in the news release. “Thank you, East End Children’s Centre for being the village for so many! I am humbled to in some small way support the work that you do in our community.”

The EECC served 1,069 children and 1,222 parents/caregivers in 2023 alone.

For more information on Saturday’s Walk N’Roll, and how to donate, please visit https://eastendchildrenscentre.org/blog/annual-fundraiser/