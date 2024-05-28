Malvern Collegiate girls win city lacrosse championship

Members of the Malvern Collegiate girls lacrosse team celebrate their recent city championship win.

The Malvern Collegiate girls Varsity lacrosse team recently won the Toronto championship.

The Malvern girls beat Humberside in the semifinals of the Toronto District Secondary School Athletic Association playoffs and then went on to beat East York Collegiate to take the city crown last week.

With the win, the Malvern girls qualified for the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) Trillium Cup lacrosse tournament which will be taking place in Brampton this week.

Members of the Malvern girls lacrosse team are:

Georgia Ruscitti, Tea Lavalee, Morgan Lille, Jamie Sanford, Nicole Barsanti, Kenadie Gemus, Bridget Ferry, Sadie Gallagher, Leah Ridout, Grace Cook, Ruby Wood, Sofia Traid, Ellie Porter, Claire Cooper, Camille Cummins, Ailish Grieve, Francesca Giner, Emily Ponter, Hannah Warrington, Win McEnroe, Catriona Rose, Paige Collins, Ines Walton, Sienna Marsh, Georgia Plaxton, Mackenzie Barton, Sara Welbourne, Sienna Srdoc-Walsh, Josephine Peterson and Olivia Dodge.

Team coach is Carter Livingston.