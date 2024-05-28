Bard in the Park performances of Prove A Villain (a ‘radical reimagining’ of Shakespeare’s Richard III) set for Norwood Park and Kew Gardens

Bard in the Park performances begin this week with previews at Norwood Park on May 30 through June 2. The production then moves to Kew Gardens park for performances from June 11 to 16.

By SEAN SANDIESON

Bard in the Park performances, presented by the Panopaly Theatre Collective, are set to begin this week in East Toronto.

The annual Bard in the Park Shakespeare performances are sponsored by Community Centre 55, the Willowdale Central Ratepayers Association, and the Ontario Historical Society.

This year’s production is Prove A Villain, a “radical reimagining” of Shakespeare’s Richard III.

This year’s performances are set for Norwood Park and Kew Gardens in East Toronto, and the John McKenzie House in North York.

All performances are free to the public.

The performances will be outside, so it’s recommended that attendees bring their own blankets or seating since only a limited number of cushions/seating is available for audience members.

Preview performances of Prove A Villain are set for Norwood Park, 16 Norwood Rd., are set for Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m.

Performances in Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E., are slated for Tuesday, June 11; Wednesday, June 12; Thursday, June 13; and Friday, June 14, at 7 p.m. Performances at Kew Gardens will also take place on Saturday, June 15; and Sunday, June 16, at 2 p.m.

The performances at John McKenzie House, 34 Parkview Ave., are on Friday, June 21, at 7 p.m.; and on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, at 2 p.m.

While performances are free, those attending can reserve tickets in advance, and also purchase a ticket as a donation to the cast and crew if they wish, by going online to https://panoplycollective.com/