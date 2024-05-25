Local Lions clubs host Toronto East Walk for Dog Guides on Sunday, May 26

The Toronto East Walk for Dog Guides on Sunday, May 26, is sponsored by Pet Valu. The walk takes place along the Windfields Park Trails, and will start at 120 Banbury Rd. (northwest of Leslie Street and Lawrence Avenue East) at 11 a.m. Registration will be begin at 10 a.m.

Members of the Toronto Beaches Lions Club will be among those taking part in this Sunday’s Toronto East Walk for Dog Guides.

The annual walk is the largest fundraiser the Lions Foundation of Canada holds, with numerous walks all across the country, and it helps support the national dog guides program.

The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides (LFCDG) is a national charity created by the Lions of Canada with the goal of empowering Canadians with disabilities to navigate their world with confidence and independence by providing a dog guide at no cost and supporting them in their journey together.

Since 1983, LFCDG has been providing specially trained dog guides to Canadians from coast to coast. In addition to training dog guides for people who are blind or visually impaired, Dog Guides are also trained to meet the needs of Canadians with hearing, medical and physical disabilities, epilepsy, autism, diabetes and for professional agencies assisting people in traumatic situations.

All dog guides and required training, including transportation and accommodation, are provided at no cost to qualified applicants. LFCDG does not receive any government funding and relies on the support of fundraising events like this Sunday’s walk.

The Toronto East Walk for Dog Guides on Sunday, May 26, is sponsored by Pet Valu.

The walk takes place along the Windfields Park Trails, and will start at 120 Banbury Rd. (northwest of Leslie Street and Lawrence Avenue East) at 11 a.m. Registration will be begin at 10 a.m.

Organizers of the Toronto East Walk for Dog Guides are the Toronto Beaches Lions Club and the Leaside Centennial Lions Club.

Those wishing to take part in Sunday’s walk, or to find out more information about how to support LFCDG, are asked to visit https://www.walkfordogguides.com/fundraisers/TorontoEastWalkforDogGuides