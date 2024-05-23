Public meeting on “missing middle” housing proposal for 9 Benlamond Ave. to be held on June 11

A four-storey low-rise apartment building is being proposed for 9 Benlamond Ave. The proposed building will have 16 residential units consisting of eight two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Toronto and East York Community Council will host a public meeting on Tuesday, June 11, to discuss a development proposal at 9 Benlamond Ave.

The developer, 12850938 ONTARIO INC., resubmitted its zoning application on Apr. 20, 2024 with hopes of getting approval to the development of a four-storey low-rise apartment building at the site which is on the south side of Benlamond Avenue just west of Main Street.

There is currently a low-rise detached residential building on the site.

The latest submission is for a building that will have 16 residential units consisting of eight two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units.

According to a letter sent to the City by The Planning Agency Inc., which represents the developer, the proposal aims to create a “missing middle typology of development that is desirable in proximity to transit and a major avenue.”

Located across the street from Calvary Baptist Church, the development has a proposed total Gross Floor Area of 1715 square metres.

There will be a total of six residential parking spaces in the underground parking level as well as two spots dedicated to visitors.

The developers opted to increase bicycle spaces from 10 in the original application to 18 in the latest submission.

At the June 11 public meeting, set for 9:30 a.m., community members will have an opportunity to voice their opinions about the proposal as well as to receive information from the planners, developers and members of City of Toronto staff. The meeting will take place in Committee Room 1 at Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen St. W.

Following the public meeting, Toronto and East York Community Council will forward its recommendations on the proposal to Toronto Council where a final decision will be made.

Anyone who would like to participate in the meeting can send written comments to teycc@toronto.ca or by attending the meeting in person.

To address the community council with comments or concerns, residents must register by email the above address or by calling 416-392-7033 before the noon deadline on June 10.

For more information on the proposal, please contact City Planner Sean Guenther at Sean.Guenther@toronto.ca.

