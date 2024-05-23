Group bike ride for safer cycling along Danforth Avenue in Scarborough set for Sunday, May 26

The Group Ride For a Safer Danforth and Kingston starts at 11 a.m. at East Lynn Park on Danforth Avenue and then heads east into Scarborough.

By SEAN SANDIESON

Cyclists will gather in East Toronto this Sunday for a bike ride to raise awareness and call on the city to move forward with the Danforth Kingston Complete Street Extension bike lane plan.

On May 26, Scarborough residents will host a family-friendly Group Ride For a Safer Danforth and Kingston event starting at 11 a.m. at East Lynn Park on Danforth Avenue, just west of Woodbine Avenue. The bike ride will head east along Danforth Avenue and cross into Scarborough, ending at the Scotia Parkette just east of Warden Avenue.

The ride is to show Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto Council members how important it is that the city move on with the Danforth Kingston Complete Street Extension which was originally scheduled to be completed in 2024. The plan was first approved by the city in 2021.

However, a recent Cycling Network Plan staff report to be discussed at Toronto’s Infrastructure and Environment Committee on May 28, confirmed that the project will be facing more delays, and the timeline for the bike lanes to be continued east of Victoria Park Avenue along Danforth Avenue is now projected for 2027 or later.

In a news release, organizers Scarborough Cyycles said the failure to continue the bike lanes east of Victoria Park Avenue is endangering Scarborough residents and limiting their ability to connect with the rest of the city.

“Living in Cliffside, this street is my connection to the Danforth and the rest of Toronto,” said Tristan Ridley in the news release.

“We walk this route, but it’s a bit far on foot, especially with kids. If we had bike lanes like the rest of Danforth, we would visit far more often. It would make me feel much more connected to the city. Right now I feel like it’s too dangerous for me, never mind the kids.”

Sunday’s bike ride aims to highlight differences between the Complete Street along Danforth Avenue, with its separated bike lanes, west of Victoria Park Avenue to the situation for cyclists in Scarborough once they get east of Victoria Park. Danforth Avenue “transforms into a dangerous and uninviting” roadway through Scarborough, said the news release.

“I walked on Kingston Road every day when I was in high school and it was always a frightening experience. Now, as a university student biking on Danforth, I still have a terrifying feeling until I pass west of Victoria Park,” said resident Francesca Policarpio in the news release. “Everyone in Scarborough should be able to use our roads without fear for their safety. We deserve a community that is connected by safe and accessible streets.”

Laura Klamot agreed: “I live in Oakridge with my partner. We walk, bike, and take transit in the area, and it’s obvious how much more dangerous Danforth Avenue is once you cross Victoria Park on the east side. Those of us that live here in Scarborough deserve safe and complete streets, too.”

Those taking part in the ride are asked to meet at East Lynn Park at 10:30 a.m. in advance of the 11 a.m. start.

For more information, please go to the Scarborough Cycles website at https://www.scarboroughcycles.ca/general/sun-may-26-ride-for-a-safer-danforth-kingston/#:~:text=Join%20the%20Danforth%20Kingston%204,Sunday%20May%2026%2C%202024