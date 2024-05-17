Online survey seeks input on plans for new green space on Oakcrest Avenue near railway tracks

Residents are invited to take part in an online survey regarding plans for this land at 25 Oakcrest Ave., just east of Woodbine Avenue between the railway tracks and Danforth Avenue. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The City of Toronto is inviting residents to participate in an online survey aimed at providing feedback on two design options for a green space at 25 Oakcrest Ave.

The survey, which opened on May 3, will be available to community members until Sunday, May 19.

The green space, located on the east side of Woodbine Avenue (south of Danforth Avenue and just north of the railway tracks), is owned by the City of Toronto for the Scarborough Transit Corridor. The aim of the project at 25 Oakcrest is to provide an additional 1,046 square-metres of green space to the neighbouring community.

The project has so far gone through one round of community engagement.

In July 2023, the first Community Advisory Group meeting took place in which city staff addressed various concerns and questions about the project.

During this meeting, two design options were presented for community consideration.

According to the City of Toronto, the draft designs were “informed by technical studies and early stakeholder interviews with local residents” in order to understand the site’s limitations as well as to get an idea of what nearby residents are interested in using the area for.

With train tracks just south of the proposed space, one community member showed skepticism about utilizing the area as a gathering hub.

“The green space would be great for programming, however, given the close proximity to GO train, it will be very loud. And in the future, (there) will be more frequent (trains),” said the resident.

Suggestions for the space to instead be used as a pollinator garden were floated with city staff stating possibilities of the space being used both as a pollinator garden and a meeting area, however, this is unlikely.

“No infrastructure, permanent structures or trees are allowed on the storm sewer easement,” said a Parks, Forestry and Recreation (PFR) representative. “Some planting might be OK, but not recommended because it would have to be removed at PFR’s expense should Toronto Water have to undertake any maintenance.”

Another major point of concern was the space’s accessibility.

With the existing stairs from Oakcrest to Woodbine being too steep for many to comfortably use, especially during the winter, residents in the neighbourhood have created a man-made footpath which people often prefer on their journeys.

One community member called for this current footpath to be “formalized” with the possibility of additional seating being incorporated “along the walls of the switchback.”

“Aging population, and parents with strollers. I would happily lose park space if it needs an S shape,” said another resident. “An accessible path would be amazing.”

The current design has no lighting as part of the proposal. However, this might change during future design phases due to security concerns.

Following the survey’s conclusion at 11:55 p.m. this Sunday (May 19), the final design will be presented this summer.

To participate in the survey online, please go to https://cotsurvey.chkmkt.com/?e=362340&d=l&h=29F97E89966A1D4&l=en

For more information or to share additional ideas or comments, contact Senior Community Consultation Coordinator Elijah Bawuah at Elijah.Bawuah@toronto.ca

— Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.