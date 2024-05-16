Police will have a large and visible presence in the Beach over the Victoria Day long weekend to ensure public safety

Supt. Kimberley O'Toole of 55 Division speaks at a news conference at the Woodbine Bathing Station this morning regarding community safety plans for the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

Toronto police will have a large and visible presence in the Woodbine Beach area this coming Victoria Day long weekend in order ensure safety for all visitors to and residents of the area.

At a news conference on the morning of Thursday, May 16, at the Woodbine Bathing Station, Supt. Kimberley O’Toole of 55 Division updated the media on the community safety plans for this weekend, which will be capped off by the City of Toronto’s fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay on the night of Victoria Day (Monday, May 20).

“We have been working very closely with our city partners to ensure that everyone who comes out to enjoy the fireworks and celebrations on Monday has a safe experience,” said O’Toole.

“We will have a significant number of police resources here from Friday to Monday” and officers will be patrolling the area day and night, she said.

Those police resources will include officers patrolling on foot, on bicycles, in ATVs (All Terrain Vehicles) and members of the Mounted Unit on horseback, said O’Toole.

Police are stepping up their presence in the Woodbine Beach and surrounding areas for the second Victoria Day long weekend in a row in light of incidents that took place in 2021 and 2022 that involved large, unruly crowds and significant threats to the safety of members of the public, police officers and other emergency responders and city officials.

Last year’s Victoria Day long weekend did not see any of the same problems from the previous two years and police are hoping that will also be the case for this year.

“We have a significantly increased police presence this year due to some previous years’ issues. We had a very, very safe weekend last year. We had zero arrests and we’re hoping to replicate that this year,” said O’Toole.

“We heard from the community last year that they were happy we were here. Our goal is to make sure everyone attending this event feels safe.”

Over the Victoria Day long weekend in 2022, seven police officers were injured, a shooting and a stabbing were reported, there were two armed robberies at gunpoint and multiple people were arrested as a result of those incidents over the night of Sunday, May 22, and into the morning of Monday, May 23.

“Two years ago we had a very difficult situation down here at the beach,” said O’Toole in response to a question at this morning’s news conference. “We had mounted officers who reported fireworks were being shot at both the officers and the horses.”

O’Toole said the police are also aware that in 2021 and 2022 there were issues involving illegal fireworks in the Woodbine Park area north of Lake Shore Boulevard East and up to Queen Street East. She said officers will also be deployed in that area for safety and crowd control this weekend.

She said police will be working to quickly disperse the crowds on Monday night once the city’s fireworks display has finished.

Along with police and city bylaw officers enforcing the no alcohol and no fireworks rules, parking enforcement in the entire Beach area will also be stepped up over the coming long weekend and motorists have been warned there could be road closures and major traffic delays.

O’Toole said that policing an area as large as the Eastern Beaches (which run from Ashbridges Bay at the foot of Coxwell Avenue all the way east to the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant at the foot of Victoria Park Avenue) can present challenges given that access is so open along the entire area. However, she said there will be a visible police presence in the entire area over this long weekend.

Police are also strongly reminding those attending the area this weekend not to bring alcohol or their own fireworks.

“Please do not bring your own fireworks to the beach,” said O’ Toole. “The city has spent a lot of money for a spectacular display that occurs each year. If you have fireworks and you are setting them off, there is a $1,000 bylaw fine you are subject to. Please don’t even bring them into the park.”

When police see anyone with fireworks they will be immediately engaged and the fireworks will be seized, voluntarily surrendered, or returned to the vehicles or places they came from, said O’Toole.

“You are not permitted to drink alcohol in this area or the parks adjoining to the beach,” she added.

Also, police will not be allowing those planning on setting up large sound systems for music to get established in the area.

“We will not permit DJs with large sound systems…As the DJs arrive we will inform them of the bylaws and request they take their equipment down.”

Due to the large crowds, public transit is the recommended way to get to the beaches this weekend – especially on May 20 for the city’s fireworks display.

“Our partners at TTC will have a significant number of extras buses on two routes that will be there for people to get in and out quickly from the Beach for the fireworks,” said O’ Toole.

For more on the fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay on Monday, May 20, and the city’s fireworks bylaws, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2024/05/16/victoria-day-2024-fireworks-display-slated-for-ashbridges-bay-on-night-of-monday-may-20/