Man injured after shooting in Stan Wadlow Park area early this morning

A Toronto police truck is seen in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

A man has suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in East York early this morning.

Police were called to the area of Cosburn and Cedarvale avenues just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, for reports that a man had been shot.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is now in hospital in stable condition, police said on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this morning.

The shooting is believed to have happened in Stan Wadlow Park, and the victim is said to have then made his way to a local house where he knocked on the door for help.

Police have released no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com