Man, 34, faces sex assault charges after alleged incident at Birchmount Community Centre pool

A 34-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with an alleged incident at the pool in the Birchmount Community Centre last Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to the community centre at 93 Birchmount Rd. (between Danforth Avenue and Kingston Road) for reports of an alleged sexual assault on May 11.

According to police, a man is alleged to have approached two young girls in the pools during public swimming and sexually assaulted them.

Police who attended the call on May 11 arrested a man at the community centre.

MD Abdul Karim, 34, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

In a news release on May 15, Toronto police said investigators believe there may be more victims. An image of the suspect has been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com