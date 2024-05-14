Two people seriously injured after school bus and car collide near Kingston and Midland

Police officers look at the damage to a school bus after a collision on Kingston Road, just east of Midland Avenue, on the morning of Tuesday, May 14. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Two people have been hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, after a collision involving a school bus and a BMW car on Kingston Road just east of Midland Avenue this morning.

The crash, in which it appears the driver of a BMW struck the rear driver’s side of a small school bus, took place at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, in the westbound lanes of Kingston Road between Midland Avenue and Chine Drive.

Early reports indicated a woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) just before 2 p.m. today, police updated the status of those injured to “non-life-threatening”.

There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash.

Reports said the BMW may have rolled over after striking the bus.

There was damage all along Kingston Road as a result of the collision.

The crash is under investigation and the westbound lanes of Kingston Road between Chine Drive and Midland Avenue are currently closed.