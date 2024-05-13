Police look to identify woman in connection with alleged assault on TTC bus near Victoria Park station

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault on a TTC bus in East Toronto earlier this year.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Victoria Park station (near Victoria Park and Denton avenues) at approximately 3:29 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

Police alleged a woman boarded a bus at the station and became involved in a verbal dispute with the victim. Police alleged a woman assaulted the victim, then exited the bus and fled the scene.

The victim sustained minor injuries, said police.

The suspect and victim are not known to each other, said police.

The female suspect is described as being 30-35 years old, five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a thin build, and dark hair. She was wearing a construction hat, an orange high-visibility vest, and blue jeans.

Police have released an image in the hopes that someone can identify the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com