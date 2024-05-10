Gerrard Ashdale Library to celebrate 100th anniversary with events on May 11 and May 15

This photo of the Gerrard Ashdale Library shows the building around the time of its grand opening in 1924. Photo: Toronto Public Library.

By JACK SKINNER

Celebrations are set for this Saturday and next Wednesday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Gerrard Ashdale Public Library.

The library will hold two main events as part of its century celebration.

There will be a talk by local historian Joanne Doucette on Saturday, May 11, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 15, which is the exact 100th anniversary date, there will be the unveiling of a 100th anniversary history plaque and birthday cake from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. The May 15 celebration will include a performance by the Equinox Roden Primary School Choir.

The Gerrard Ashdale branch is located at 1432 Gerrard St. E., between Greenwood and Coxwell avenues.

In 1921, George H. Locke, Toronto Public Library’s chief librarian from 1908-1936, asked the Toronto Board of Education to support him in establishing a branch library in the Roden school district to serve the eastern part of the city.

A couple of years later in 1923, Toronto City Council granted $35,000 to build a library and provide equipment. The building took a year to build and the grand opening of Gerrard Ashdale Library took place on May 15, 1924.

Over the years, the Gerrard Ashdale branch has hosted many events including singers and limbo dancers from the Caribbean Festival, choirs and magic shows.

The library made many major renovation upgrades throughout the years, including adding an elevator, circulation desks, new workrooms, and updated reading rooms.

For more information on the Gerrard Ashdale library, go to https://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/gerrardashdale/