Spring Bird Festival at Tommy Thompson Park set for Saturday, May 11

A scarlet tanager, a Cape May warbler, a yellow rumped warbler and a rose-breasted grosbeak are among the birds you might see and hear this spring. Photos by Ann Brokelman from On The Wild Side column.

By JACK SKINNER

The annual Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) Spring Bird Festival is set to take place at Tommy Thompson Park this coming weekend.

The bird festival will happen on Saturday, May 11, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Tommy Thompson Park (1 Leslie St).

The festival, which is free to attend, helps to raise awareness about spring bird migrations and the importance of bird conservation.

This festival is part of Toronto’s Bird Celebration, where birdwatchers view approximately 50 million birds flying across Toronto.

Tommy Thompson Park on the Leslie Street Spit provides habitats for migrating birds, with around 334 different species of birds recorded at the Tommy Thompson Park Bird Research Station (TTPBRS).

The Spring Bird Festival will feature a number of activities including guided bird walks, kid-friendly presentations and workshops, and community booths and displays about environmental conservation.

For more information on the TRCA Spring Bird Festival please visit https://trca.ca/spring-bird-festival/

