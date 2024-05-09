Pape Blooms Art Fair set for tonight at Pape Avenue Junior Public School

Pape Avenue Junior Public School, 220 Langley Ave., hosts its Pape Blooms Art Fair from 6 to 7 p.m. tonight.

By SEAN SANDIESON

The first annual Pape Blooms Art Fair is taking place tonight (Thursday, May 9) from 6 to 7 p.m.

Tonight’s event is being hosted by Pape Avenue Junior Public School, 220 Langley Ave. The art fair will showcase the work of the students to the community.

Over the spring students have been taking part in a weekly art workshop with a local art therapist. During those workshops, the students were to create works of art based on the theme of “Pape Blooms”, as a way to celebrate the growing/blooming of people either individually or as part of the community.

The students are excited to share their art with the community tonight.

For more information, please visit the Pape Public School Parent Council Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PapeCouncil/