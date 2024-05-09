Concerns over unleashed dogs a continuing issue in the Beach

A sign lets dog owners know that dogs are prohibited from being on Woodbine Beach from March 31 to Nov. 1. Beach Metro Community News file photo.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

With the arrival of spring, the return of warmer weather in the Beach is accompanied by concerns regarding off-leash dogs along the waterfront.

“Unfortunately, concerns about off-leash dogs is one issue that keeps cropping up year after year,” said Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford recently in response to questions from Beach Metro Community News.

“Despite all the signage, numerous city-run public education campaigns, and reminders in my bi-weekly email newsletter, some people continue to flout the rules,” he said.

A City of Toronto bylaw bans unleashed dogs from Woodbine Beach all the way eastward to Balmy Beach – except in specifically designate off-leash areas – from March 31 to Nov. 1. Yet the bylaw is routinely ignored and unleashed dogs can be seen at all hours of the day on the beaches.

Recently, a local resident sent a letter to Beach Metro Community News and a number of Toronto politicians including Bradford and Mayor Olivia Chow on his concerns regarding the unleashed dogs. In particular, the resident pointed out that some dog owners are not only letting their pets run free but encouraging them to hunt and scare birds living in the natural area at the west end of Woodbine Beach.

The letter-writer, who did not want to be identified due to run-ins he has had in the past with some owners of unleashed dogs, said the bylaw is consistently being ignored based what he has seen so far this spring in the area.

“Despite great efforts last summer (by the city) to update and add dog-related signage to the park, it is evident these signs have no effect on repeat offenders that frequent the park specifically to harm wildlife with their hunting dogs,” said the letter-writer.

Bradford said city bylaw officers have been asked to increase enforcement in the area.

“Residents who are concerned about off-leash dogs should also report incidents to 311, as that information helps the city direct enforcement resources to the area of highest concern.”

Bradford added that dog owners, and all residents for that matter, need to be aware of the impact pets running free can have on the flora and fauna in local parks and natural areas.

“Whether it’s in our ravines or the natural areas of the Beach, please think about the threatened species of birds and other animals who live in our backyard, and take particular care to keep your dogs leashed in these sensitive areas,” he said.

The local concerns about unleased dogs come at the same time as the city recently announced a number of changes it is making to more strictly enforce its Dangerous Dog Orders. These orders are issued against the owners of dogs that have been deemed dangerous by the city.

According to Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher, the city has 373 owners listed as being under a Dangerous Dog Order.

City staff will be visiting all of the owners to ensure compliance and remind them of the requirements of the order.

“I’m very happy to see the city taking proactive measures to enforce dangerous dog orders,” said Fletcher. “These steps will help ensure we prevent violent dog attacks before they happen.”

Fletcher has been pushing for the increased enforcement in the wake of a number of high-profile dog attacks that have injured people.

In one incident in East York last summer, a woman was seriously injured after being mauled by a dog that was already under a Dangerous Dog Order.

In another incident, a young boy was seriously injured after being attacked in a west-end park last month by a dog that was not only under an order but was also running unleashed in a playground.

The city is also establishing a registry open to the public with information on Dangerous Dog Orders. For more information on the registry, please go to https://open.toronto.ca/dataset/dogs-issued-dangerous-dog-orders/

According to a recent Toronto Star story, the three City of Toronto wards with the most Dangerous Dog orders are all in East Toronto. Toronto-Danforth has 28 dogs/owners on the registry, while Beaches-East York and Scarborough Southwest are tied for second with 23.