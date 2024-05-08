Greektown Wrestling set for return to Ted Reeve Arena on Friday, May 10

The Backstreet Boyz will take on CXR in a steel cage match as part of the Greektown Wrestling card at Ted Reeve Arena on Friday, May 10.

By JACK SKINNER

Greektown Wrestling will return to Ted Reeve Arena for a number of bouts on Friday, May 10.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena which is located at 175 Main St., northeast corner of Gerrard Street East.

Longtime World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestling star FKA (formerly known as) Elias will be featured at the event. FKA Elias (Jeffrey Daniel Sciullo) now wrestles on the independent circuit under the name Elijah. A meet-and-greet with him is among the ticket packages available for Friday night at Ted Reeve Arena. He will also be on the card for The Fatal 4 Way Greektown Cup match.

Many other Greektown wrestlers will be spotlighted in the bouts and at the meet-and-greet.

General admission tickets will cost $39.99.

A meet and greet with FKA Elias and Greektown wrestlers will cost $94.99, and a VIP table that seats six people and comes with six drinks and a large pizza will cost $449.99.

Cage matches have already been announced and will feature three matches. Decker vs Santana will square off for the Greektown Championship; followed by The BackSeat Boyz vs CXR; and Nikata vs Frost.

Also on the bill Friday night will be The Fatal 4 Way Greektown Cup which will be a four-way bout featuring Holloway; Collier; Gibson and Elijah.

There will also be a HardCore bout featuring Dillinger against Slamovich.

A duels match is also scheduled and will see Karou and Sparx wrestle against Miley and Rod.

East Toronto’s Channing Decker is at the helm of Greektown Wrestling which holds events across the province, including on Danforth Avenue. The last time Greektown Wrestling held matches at Ted Reeve Arena was in June of 2022.

Tickets will be available for the May 10 event on the Greektown Wrestling website https://greektownwrestling.bigcartel.com/product/toronto-wwe-superstar-fka-elias-greektown-wrestling-ted-reeve-s-thunderdome