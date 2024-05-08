Acoustic Harvest’s The Healing Garden fundraiser concert to feature Stephen Fearing

Stephen Fearing will be performing at Acoustic Harvest's The Healing Garden Fundraiser concert on Saturday, May 11, in southwest Scarborough. Photo: stephenfearing.ca

This weekend’s Acoustic Harvest concert on Saturday, May 11, will be The Healing Garden fundraiser featuring Stephen Fearing.

The annual concert raises funds for The Healing Garden of Solace for Cancer Patients at the Mackenzie Health Foundation in Richmond Hill.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church, 200 McIntosh St., in southwest Scarborough. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Along with his solo career, Fearing is a co-founder of the band Blackie and The Rodeo Kings along with Colin Linden and Tom Wilson. He is also one half of the duo Fearing and White, with Irish singer Andy White.

Born in Vancouver, but raised in Dublin, Ireland, Fearing has been performing and creating music since the 1980s. Fearing is a Juno Award winner and a Canadian Folk Music Award winner.

Tickets are $35 in advance ($40 at the door).

To order tickets for the May 11 concert, please go to https://www.acousticharvest.ca/concerts.html