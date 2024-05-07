Swap and Shop For A Cause in the Beach on May 15 as part of CAMH’s Womenmind initiative

The Swap and Shop For A Cause event will be held at the Afterglow Studio at 2034 Queen St. E. in the Beach on Wednesday, May 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.

By SEAN SANDIESON

Afterglow Studio, East Design House, and The Richards Group in the Beach will be holding a clothing swap and shop fundraiser on Wednesday, May 15, with proceeds going to Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

The Swap and Shop For A Cause event will be held at the Afterglow Studio at 2034 Queen St. E. in the Beach and will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

Those planning on attending the event will need to have donated at least five women’s clothing items that are still in close to perfect condition to Afterglow Studio between Saturday, May 11, and Monday, May 13, at 5 p.m.

VIP tickets for the clothing swap and shop are $55. A VIP ticket will allow early entrance to the event at 5 p.m. to provide an extra hour of shopping before the doors open to everyone from 6 to 8 p.m.

General admission tickets, for shopping and events from 6 to 8 p.m. will be $35.

A cocktail to enjoy while shopping and a custom canvas bag will be provided to everyone who attends on May 15, and a raffle will be taking place. The fundraiser is part of CAMH’s Womenmind initiative which is a community of philanthropists tackling gender issues in women’s health.

All the clothing that remains after the swap and shop will be donated to suitable organizations such as Dress for Success.

For more information on the Swap and Shop For A Cause fundraiser for CAMH on May 15, please visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/swap-shop-for-a-cause-tickets-882648143357?aff=oddtdtcreator&utm-source=cp&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing