Scarborough Renewal Organization hosts virtual Town Hall meeting on May 7

By SEAN SANDIESON
The Scarborough Renewal Organization (SCRO) will host a virtual Town Hall meeting on the evening of Tuesday, May 7.
This is the third in a series of three town hall meetings, and it will take place from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The SCRO will be asking for input from Scarborough residents so that they can address issues affecting the community and further the agenda for Scarborough’s progress.
SCRO is a multi-stakeholder group of community member volunteers who seek to renew Scarborough by advocating for better economic development, urban planning, health promotion, arts, and culture in the area.
SCRO comprises seven communities throughout Scarborough that work to promote better living and work for a stronger community.
For more information on the SCRO and on how to attend the May 7 virtual meeting, please visit https://scro.ca/
