Riverdale Collegiate’s production of the musical Legally Blonde Jr. takes the stage May 15 to 17

Riverdale Collegiate is preparing to stage the musical Legally Blonde Jr. at the school from May 15 to 17. Photo by Jessica Shackleton.

By JESSICA SHACKLETON

Riverdale Collegiate Institute students are working hard to prepare for their production of Legally Blonde Jr. The musical has been in production since November and performances run from May 15 to 17 in the school’s auditorium.

Those involved recently spent an entire Saturday at the school rehearsing the production. What like it’s hard?

English teacher Crystal DiGiuseppe is the ‘puppetmaster’ of the production. She went to high school in Thunder Bay and is a former theatre kid.

“I got a thirst for it when my mom put me in summer camp and said ‘Do something with your time’,” she said. “And then I actually never left it, so here I am now.”

When DiGiuseppe came to Riverdale, there wasn’t a drama program. The school does not run drama classes either.

“Drama is so much more than putting on a show,” said DiGiuseppe. “It’s learning how to work with people, learning how to push your comfort zone, getting excited to put something together and get your whole community involved.”

Grade 11 student Celeste Hebdon-Thomas is the stage manager of the show. Her role is to closely watch each performance and take notes on how everything runs. She must communicate with performers, crew, and the production team to ensure it goes smoothly.

She said she fell in love with theatre at summer camp.

“I don’t know if I’m doing the official jobs that an actual stage manager would, I just kind of do everything,” said Hebdon-Thomas. “I take notes on what the crew is doing and I support the cast wherever I can.”

Creating a high school musical is no small feat, and the stage crew and actors must work together to create and polish the production.

“You guys would be nothing without us,” said Hebdon-Thomas, only half-joking and getting agreement from cast members. “You can’t do a show without a backstage crew and you can’t do a show without actors.”

Speaking of actors, Gia Vinci plays the lead role of Elle Woods, a socialite who loves pink and goes to Harvard Law School to try and win back her ex-boyfriend.

Vinci has been part of Riverdale’s vocal program for her entire high school career. “I just love theatre. I feel like I’ve always wanted to be part of a production,” she said. “I was like, I’m a senior, it’s my year to show off my talent and showcase it and here we are.”

Brian Wickramanayake plays said ex-boyfriend – Warner Huntington II. He had not been involved in theatre before, but always loved music. DiGiuseppe introduced him to theatre last year and he ended up enjoying it.

“It’s a new way to express yourself. I just love performing and being on stage,” he said.

Jonah Gervais plays the role of Paulette, Elle’s new friend and a comic relief character. Gervais used to be involved in theatre before the pandemic and upon hearing about last year’s musical, thought it was a great chance to get back into it.

“They were doing it again this year and I had fun last year so I decided to audition again this year,” said Gervais.

The team works together closely and must rely on each other, especially in the crunch period before the show opens.

“Part of the fun is the people there, so get to know the people, get to know your castmates and crew and people that are working with you. It makes the experience better,” said Gervais.

A theatre production becomes a community and a family and is different than working on a school project.

“It’s definitely a new style of working with other people,” said Wickramanayake.

All three performers are in Grade 12 and are looking forward to seeing what they can do with their performance experience.

Vinci is leaning towards attending the University of Waterloo majoring in theatre. Gervais plans to go to Carleton University to study humanities and biology and Wickramanayake plans to attend Toronto Metropolitan University for either biology or psychology.

Vinci and Wickramanayake have some advice for those who are thinking of getting involved in a theatrical production.

“You’ve got to put yourself out there and sometimes you have to step out of your comfort zone. It all works together,” said Vinci.

“You’ve just got to love it. When you enjoy what you do it’s much easier,” said Wickramanayake. “A lot of the times emotions can take over and you can get overwhelmed. But know that the result of the work you put in is going to be greater and worth it.”

The final product that audiences will see in mid-May is the culmination of months of hard work that began with nothing.

DiGiuseppe loves the unique way theatre brings people together and helps people shine in different ways.

The students are grateful for the encouragement and passion she’s brought to their production.

“Theatre is just this cool, transformative, thing that gets everybody excited and you get an amazing product at the end and you can be proud of yourself,” she said.

And you don’t need a Harvard Law degree to get tickets for Legally Blonde Jr. They’re available through TDSB SchoolCashOnline at https://tdsb.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/246480/153/False/True