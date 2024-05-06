Man, 54, facing charges after alleged retail robberies in East Toronto and North York

Police have arrested and charged a 54-year-old man in connection with retail robberies in the Danforth and Pape, and the Victoria Park and Kingston areas.

A 54-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection with a string of alleged retail store robberies.

According to Toronto police, officers were called to seven robbery calls in the areas of Danforth and Pape avenues; Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue; and Yonge Street and Finch Avenue between May 20, 2023 and Jan. 23, 2024.

Police alleged that in all of the incidents a man entered the business wearing a mask for disguise, produced a knife and demanded cash. In all of the instances, police alleged a man then took the cash and fled the area.

Members of the Toronto police Hold Up Squad undertook the investigation and were able to identify a suspect, said police in a news release on the morning of Monday, May 6.

Jason Kistindey, 54, of Toronto, was arrested on May 4 in connection with the alleged incidents. Police said in the news release that he was already in custody on an unrelated matter when he was arrested.

He is charged with seven counts of robbery with an offensive weapon; seven counts of disguise with intent; and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hold Up Squad at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com