Police seek three suspects in connection with alleged robbery of Beach jewelry store

Toronto police are looking to identify a man, woman and male youth in connection with an alleged robbery at a jewelry store on Queen Street East in the Beach on Tuesday, April 30.

Toronto police are looking for three suspects in connection with an alleged robbery at a jewelry store on Queen Street East in the Beach earlier this week.

According to police, a man, a woman and a male youth entered a jewelry store in the Queen Street East and Balsam Avenue area at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30.

The trio allegedly stole $20,000 worth of jewelry, said police. They then fled in an unknown direction, said police.

The man is described as 40 to 45 years old, five-feet, four-inches tall, with a goatee and glasses. He was wearing a white baseball hat, black jacket and white shirt.

The woman is described as 40 to 45 years old, five-feet, two -inches tall. She was wearing a long black dress, black shoes and a black head covering.

The male youth is described as between 16 and 19 years old, five-feet, eight-inches tall, with a large build. He was wearing a dark-coloured toque, a white sweater and blue jeans.

Police have released images of the man and the woman in the hopes that someone can identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com