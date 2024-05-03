Malvern high school students see need for cell phone ban in classroom, but they don’t want to hand their phones over to teachers

In a recent announcement, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said the province is introducing new measures to reduce cell phone use by students in the classroom.

By JACK SKINNER

The Ontario Ministry of Education is calling on school boards across the province to ban the use of phones in the classroom starting in the fall of 2024.

In an announcement on Sunday, April 28, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said the province is introducing the new measures to reduce cell phone use by students in the classroom. The announcement also revealed new rules concerning vaping by students.

Students in kindergarten to Grade 6 will now be required to keep their phones on silent mode and out of sight for the entire school day, according to the province. Students in grades 7 to 12 will not be allowed to use their cell phones in the classroom unless given permission, but may use them outside of class time around the school.

Ontario will also be the first province to make major changes, such as blocking all social media platforms on school networks and devices.

To see how local high school students are responding to the new rules on cell phone use, Malvern Collegiate Institute Grade 12 student Jack Skinner (a co-op journalism student with Beach Metro Community News) asked some of his classmates for their thoughts on the subject.

Grade 12 student Lukas Hines said: “I feel like it’s useless if the government bans cell phones because students will just get distracted by something else next year. If a teacher tried to take my phone away from me, I would be pretty mad and just put it in my backpack.”

The consensus seemed to be that students felt cell phone use during class was distracting, but they would not be happy if they were asked to hand over their phones to a teacher.

“I think it is quite fair that phones will be banned next year, seeing everyone uses them in class including myself. I can see from a teacher’s standpoint that they feel the need to ban devices,” said Grade 12 student Maddex McLellan. “If a teacher ever tried to take my phone away, I would not give it to them. I would try to put it in my backpack instead of handing it over.”

Grade 12 student Reid Farr said: “I am for cell phones being banned just because I feel like it makes students engage in class or at least not be disengaged and I know I would benefit from it. I would argue with the teacher that I am using it for a valid reason, but I would understand why they would want to take it away.”

Grade 11 student Hayden Lipsett said: “Personally I feel that it is definitely a good idea to ban cell phones. I feel that a lot of students have become dependent on their phones, this could definitely be a wake up call for some. If a teacher tries to take my phone, then I guess I would give it to them if they are upset over it.”