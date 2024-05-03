5 local businesses to get you rolling into bike season 🚲

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE Dream Cyclery Dream Cyclery in Kingston Road Village is your go-to destination for all things “bike.” They’ve got you covered from electric and gravel bikes to kids’ models and accessories. Take advantage of their special discounts and service packages to enhance your biking experience. With a decade of wheel-building expertise and a passion for excellence, Dream Cyclery is committed to providing top-notch service and tailor-made experiences for every customer. 941 Kingston Rd.

The Cyclepath Danforth Since 1988, The Cyclepath Danforth has been a destination for cyclists of all ages and skills, offering top-notch sales and service. Beyond selling bikes and accessories, they foster community, advocate for the environment, and promote wellness. Their knowledgeable staff welcomes everyone, from beginners to professionals, with a great selection of bikes, including electric options. With a commitment to guiding cyclists on their journey, The Cyclepath Danforth isn’t just a bike shop but a destination for growth, connection, and fun. 1520 Danforth Ave.

At Velotique, located in the heart of the Beach community, they’re all about bikes and skis, and they’re all about you! Offering everything from road to mountain bikes and ski gear galore, they’ve got your outdoor adventures covered. With a free tune-up with every bike purchase and a team of experienced technicians, they make sure your rides and ski trips are smooth sailing. Owner Rob and his Velotique crew are dedicated to spreading the joy of cycling and skiing with personalized service and a warm welcome for everyone who walks through their doors.

1592 Queen St. East

Cycle Solutions

At Cycle Solutions, passion for cycling is at the heart of everything they do. As avid riders, they’re dedicated to empowering customers to make the most of their bikes. They aim to exceed expectations with a focus on community and customer service. From mountain to commuter, fitness, and hybrid bikes, they offer a diverse selection to suit every rider’s needs. The team at Cycle Solutions is committed to igniting and nurturing a love for cycling within the community through events and outreach. 615 Kingston Rd.