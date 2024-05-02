Outdoor patio for artists set to open this weekend at Fearless Meat on Kingston Road

The Rue du Tressor in Quebec City has inspired Fearless Meat on Kingston Road to open up a space for artists on their patio starting this coming weekend. Photo: Destination Québec cité.

By SEAN SANDIESON

Starting on the weekend of May 4, Fearless Meat at 884 Kingston Rd. will be hosting free a space on its outdoor patio for local artists to display and sell their works.

The owner of Fearless Meat, David Brown, said that he was inspired to offer the space by the number of great local artists and photographers that call the Beach community home.

“Giving them a free, high-traffic space to display and sell their work will benefit them and also help showcase our wonderful Beach area,” he told Beach Metro Community News. “They could sell prints of their works, do customized photos, portraits, caricatures”

Brown said he was greatly inspired by the Rue du Tresor in Quebec City and wanted to give community members the opportunity to indulge in local art.

“We need something similar in the Beach and I am happy to help.”

Artists and photographers are encouraged to go to Fearless Meat’s outdoor patio and display their works.

Registration is not required, participation is free and the patio will be open to the public every weekend.

For more information, please visit Fearless Meat on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FearlessMeat