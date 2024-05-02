Jane’s Walks in East Toronto planned for this weekend

The Bain Co-op, in the Logan and Bain avenues area, will be featured during a Jane's Walk planned for Sunday, May 5.

A number of Jane’s Walks are planned for the East Toronto area this coming weekend.

Jane’s Walks are held in honour of urbanist, activist and longtime Toronto resident Jane Jacobs, and celebrate the communities that make up the city.

Some of this year’s Jane’s Walks planned locally include:

A Walk Along the Leslieville and Riverside Rail Corridor from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 3.

Birchcliff and Rosetta McClain Gardens from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Villiers Island: Meet Toronto’s Newest River and Island from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Ashbridges Bay Then and Now from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Exploring the Urban Ecology of the Evergreen Brickworks from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Creating a New Park: West Scarborough Rail Trail from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

The Bain Co-op: It takes a Village Walk from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Public Art in Ward 19 (Beaches-East York) on Sunday, May 5, starting at 2 p.m. Leader of this walk will be Adam Smith. This walk will include at a Public Art on Queen Street East in the Beach from 4 to 4:45 p.m section.; and a Public Art on Kingston Road section from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

For more information on this year’s Jane’s Walks and a full list of the scheduled walks and further details on them, please go to https://www.janeswalkfestivalto.com/