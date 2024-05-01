Tony Molesworth brings his BANJOKER show to Red Sandcastle Theatre

Tony Molesworth opens his BANJOKER show at the Red Sandcastle Theatre on Queen Street East.

By JACK SKINNER

Toronto Comedian Tony Molesworth is set to perform multiple shows at the Red Sandcastle Theatre on Queen Street East, starting this Thursday.

Molesworth will perform BANJOKER, over two upcoming weekends.

The run opens this week — Thursday, May 2, through to Saturday, May 4. The second run of the show will be the following week, starting on Thursday, May 9, through to Saturday, May 11.

Molesworth is an international songwriter/singer/entertainer.

He has performed many of his shows alongside celebrities such as Jim Carrey, Howie Mandel, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Russel Peters, and Jerry Lewis.

Molesworth has also opened for a number of well-known musicians and performers including Weird Al Yankovich, U2, John Mayall and Elvis Costello.

Molesworth told Beach Metro Community News that his comedy career began when he was quite young.

“I got into comedy when I was about 12, I started as a comedy juggler, magician and ventriloquist. Later, I got into doing family shows around 18, and I started performing in a few comedy clubs,” he said.

“Moving into standup, I became a headliner at Yuk Yuks for 20 years, then found myself in corporate shows for many years and did three tours of entertainment for the armed forces. In the last 15 years, I have produced five solo shows in theatres and fringe festivals.”

The BANJOKER show is described as “a fast-paced comedy pickin’ n’ shtick banjo show with random acts of nonsense.”

The Red Sandcastle Theatre is located at 922 Queen St. E., close to the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at https://redsandcastletheatre.com or https://tonymolesworth.com/tickets