EcoFair at Beach United Church slated for Saturday, May 4

Beach United Church hosts its annual EcoFair on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church which is located at 140 Wineva Ave.

The free fair will feature eco-friendly vendors, games, and activities for all ages.

There will also be guest speakers at the fair. At 11 a.m., Ronna Manalo will speak on buying food sustainably. At noon there will be a presentation about the new Beach Home Retrofit Group with John Girardo. Hui Hang Hoe will speak at 1 p.m. about ElerGreen, a new green startup turning waste into energy

Refreshments will also be available.

For more information, please go to https://beachunitedchurch.com/