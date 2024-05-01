Canada’s Most Wanted Fugitive, Michael Bebee, arrested in Prince Edward Island in connection with East Toronto shooting death last July

Michael Bebee, 35, was arrested in Prince Edward Island yesterday and charged with second degree murder in connection with a shooting near Danforth and Carlaw avenues in July of 2023.

Toronto police have announced that the man wanted in connection with the murder of a man in the Danforth and Carlaw avenues area last July has been arrested in Prince Edward Island.

According to a news release from Toronto police on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 1, Michael Bebee was arrested on April 30 by Charlottetown Police Services acting on an arrest warrant from Toronto after a tip from a member of the public.

Just last week, the 35-year-old Bebee was named Canada’s Most Wanted Fugitive and a $100,000 reward was posted for information leading to his arrest.

Bebee was wanted by Toronto police on a charge of second degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Shamar Powell-Flowers, 29, in the early morning hours of July 23, 2023.

The reward money was put up by The Bolo Program, in co-operation with Toronto Crime Stoppers.

“This arrest proves that collaboration between police services, media, the public, Crime Stoppers and organizations like BOLO makes our communities safer and stronger,” said Myron Demkiw, Toronto Police Chief, in the May 1 news release.

“I want to thank Charlottetown Police Services for apprehending the suspect, BOLO and Crime Stoppers for working together to make our communities safer. We truly hope this arrest provides some comfort to the family and loved ones of Shamar Powell-Flowers.”

Maxime Langlois, Executive Director of the Bolo Program, also commented on the arrest in the May 1 news release.

“The power of the collective eye has struck again. Today, our communities are safer thanks to the entire country being on the lookout for Michael Bebee,” said Langlois. “Hats off to all citizens who submitted tips to the police and Crime Stoppers. Hats off to the Toronto Police Service and its law enforcement partners for working tirelessly to bring Michael Bebee to justice. Together, we can make our communities safer.”

The Bolo Program is an initiative using technology, social media and public engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s Most Wanted criminals. For more information on the Bolo Program, please go https://boloprogram.org/

The term Bolo stands for “Be on the lookout for”. The Bolo Program is not run by the police or Crime Stoppers but has partnerships with forces and programs across the country. The Bolo Program is the main activity of the Stephan Cretier Foundation.

The shooting that took the life of Powell-Flowers took place at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the area of Danforth and Carlaw avenues on July 23, 2023. According to police reports, there was an altercation involving several people and a firearm was discharged and Powell-Flowers was fatally shot.

