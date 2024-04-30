Police seek to identify man allegedly harassing women walking in East York

Police in 55 Division are investigating alleged harassment incidents in the Pape and Cosburn avenues area.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an investigation recent incidents of alleged harassment in East York.

According to police, a man allegedly harassed women in the area of Cosburn and Pape avenues between March 26 and April 8.

Police alleged that a man aggressively approached women who were walking alone on the sidewalk, yelled obscenities and insults at them, and physically gestured that he was going to assault them by making his hands into fists and raising them at the women.

In all four occurrences, police said that the women were able to run away or a bystander intervened.

The suspect is described as 45 to 55 years old, with brown eyes, clean shaven, and has a small to medium build. In all four occurrences, he was wearing a dark blue North Face puffy jacket and navy blue running shoes.

Police have released images of the man in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com