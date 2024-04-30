Malvern Collegiate varsity boys baseball team travels to U.S. to see pro games; then play in Windsor tournament

Members of the Malvern Collegiate baseball team at PNC Park in Pittsburgh for a Pirates game on April 19. Photo: Submitted.

By JACK SKINNER

The Malvern Collegiate Institute varsity baseball team recently went on a trip to watch some pro baseball games in the United States and then take part in a tournament in Windsor, Ontario.

The Malvern team was invited by Northern Secondary School to join them on their annual baseball trip to the U.S. in mid April.

The trip involved watching Major League Baseball (MLB) games in Pittsburgh and Cleveland; a Double-A game in Akron, Ohio; and playing in a two-day tournament in Windsor.

Both schools set off on the trip on a Coach Canada bus on Friday, April 19.

First stop was Pittsburgh, PA, where Malvern and Northern were in the stands at PNC Park that night to the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Boston Red Sox. The Redsox won 8-1 over the Pirates.

The following day, Saturday, April 20, the teams went to Akron to watch the Akron Rubberducks (who are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) play the Erie Seawolves (who are the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) at Canal Park. The Seawolves won the game by a score of 6-5.

Finally, on Sunday, April 21, the team members from the two schools watched their third and final game in Cleveland, OH, at Progressive Field to see the Cleveland Guardians host the Oakland Athletics. The Guardians won 6-2 over the Athletics.

Malvern Collegiate then played three games over the next two days in the Windsor tournament. Malvern lost its first two games falling to Holy Names Catholic and L’essor, both schools located in the Windsor area. Malvern won its third and final game of the tournament against Leamington.

Key players in the tournament for Malvern included Ian Skinner with two doubles and five RBIs (runs-batted-in);, Reid Farr who had two singles, a double and a couple of RBIs; and Nolan Keith and Aaron Britton, who both pitched shutout innings.

Baseball fans looking to see the Malvern team in action this week can a game at Stand Wadlow Park in East York on Wednesday, May 1. Malvern will play Parkdale Collegiate starting at 1 p.m.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Malvern Collegiate co-op student Jack Skinner is a member of the Malvern baseball team. Ian Skinner is his younger brother.