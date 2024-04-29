Walk so Kids Can Talk fundraiser for Kids Help Phone slated for Sunday, May 5, at Ashbridges Bay Park

The BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk in support of Kids Help Phone will take place at Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday, May 5.

By JACK SKINNER

The Toronto version of next month’s BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk in support of Kids Help Phone is set to take place at Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday, May 5.

The annual five-kilometre walk supports Kids Help Phone, which is Canada’s only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free talks to young people in need.

Registration for those taking part in the walk is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 5. The registration area will be set up in Ashbridges Bay Park, 1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E., and participants are advised to look for the Kids Help Phone signs or volunteers to direct them to the starting point of the walk.

Those wishing to take part can register as a team or an individual and participants welcome to invite friends and family to join them on the walk.

Kids Help Phone offers a safe space for kids/teens to talk through phone and or text in any moment of crisis. They are open to helping kids/teens with anything on their mind big or small.

Walks will be taking place at locations across Canada on May 5, with a national fundraising goal of $4 million. Along with in-person walks, there is also an option to participate and help raise funds virtually.

For more information on the Walk so Kids Can Talk, or to register in advance, please go to https://walksokidscantalk.ca