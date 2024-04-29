Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by TTC bus on Woodbine Avenue

Toronto police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a female pedestrian was struck by a TTC bus early on the morning of Monday, April 29, on Woodbine Avenue. This file photo shows a Toronto police car from an unrelated incident.

Toronto police are investigating after a female pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a TTC bus on Woodbine Avenue early this morning.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was driving a TTC bus southbound on Woodbine Avenue approaching Kingston Road at approximately 4:12 a.m. on Monday, April 29.

Police said a 38-year-old female pedestrian was crossing Woodbine Avenue from the east side to the west when she was struck by the bus driver.

The pedestrian was taking to hospital with life-threatening injuries, said police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing by members of the Toronto police Traffic Services Unit. Police are asking residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com