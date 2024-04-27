Rally calling for halt to Hwy. 413 set for Sunday in East Lynn Park

A rally at East Lynn Park will be held on Sunday, April 28, to protest the Ontario government’s plans to build Hwy. 413.

Organized by the East End Environment Supporters Group, the rally takes place at 10:30 a.m. at East Lynn Park, on the south side of Danforth Avenue just west of Woodbine Avenue.

“East End Environment Supporters is a newly formed group of East Enders who worry about our environmental future.,” said the organizers in a note to Beach Metro Community News.

“We feel ineffective as individuals while we watch the news or scroll through social media. The idea to bring friends, neighbours and our community together as a group came from a post-pandemic need for connection around our shared concerns.”

Hwy. 413 is being proposed by the Ontario government of Premier Doug Ford. If built, the new highway will travel 52-kilometres through the northwestern Greater Toronto Area. It is proposed to start at Hwy. 400 in Vaughan and travel west and southwest to the link of Hwy.401/407 which is just west of Mississauga.

Those opposed to Hwy. 413 plans say it is not necessary, will destroy valuable farmland and encourage urban sprawl and development. Those opposed to the new highway said that removing tolls from Hwy. 407 would eliminate any need for a Hwy. 413.

Attending Sunday’s rally will be representatives of Environmental Defence, Gasp4change, and Grandmothers Act to Save the Planet. Local politicians have been invited, but the organizers said they had not received confirmations as to who else might attend.

Local residents are encouraged to come to the rally, bring signs, take a “Stop the 413”, sign a petition and let their feelings be known about the proposed Hwy. 413.

For more information on the East End Environment Supporters Group, please visit them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/eastend_enviro_supporters/