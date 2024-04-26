City celebration at Woodbine Bathing Station marks early opening for majority of seasonal park washrooms, water fountains

Mayor Olivia Chow announces the early opening of the majority of the City of Toronto's seasonal washrooms during a press conference Friday, April 26, morning at the Woodbine Bathing Station. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

Mayor Olivia Chow was in the Beach this morning to announce the City of Toronto is opening the majority of its seasonal washrooms, water-filling stations and drinking fountains ahead of schedule.

The announcement was made in front of the Woodbine Bathing Station as a cold wind blew in from Lake Ontario on the morning of Friday, April 26.

“I think this is the last cold day of the season,” said Chow as she announced that 80 per cent of park washrooms have been opened earlier than expected for this season.

Usually, the goal is to have all the seasonal washrooms and water stations/fountains open and operating by the Victoria Day long weekend in May. However, residents have been calling for them to be opened earlier and the city was able to do so this year thanks to the hard work of parks crews, said Chow.

“Access to facilities such as washrooms, water fountains and other park amenities is critical to ensuring that Toronto’s residents and visitors can maximize their time spent enjoying our parks and outdoor spaces,” she said.

As of April 26, the city said 80 per cent of the park washrooms were open and the goal is to have the remaining facilities up and operating by May 3.

Chow acknowledged there have been situations where it’s announced that facilities are open and then residents can be seen on social media pointing out that the washroom doors are still locked and there’s no water coming out of the fountain

She said that she is aware of that disconnect and is working towards “fixing” it.

“I know the problem well. Whenever I’m not working, I’m outdoors. Whether I’m walking, running in parks and trails, kayaking, biking and I’ve done many of those ‘why isn’t this open’… We’re cleaning it, we’re fixing it. There are a few things that are not perfect yet, but it’s very much on our radar,” said Chow.

What were for the most part warmer than usual temperatures in April helped with the early openings, the city said in a news release.

“Work to open seasonal park washrooms and the attached water fountains began on April 15. Each spring, it takes crews up to three weeks with overnight and daytime temperatures above zero degrees to bring seasonal washrooms online,” said the city’s news release.

“Once there is confidence that the weather will be consistently above freezing, crews get to work opening each washroom in a co-ordinated and sequenced order.”

Later in the season, as the weather continues to warm up towards summer, other city park water facilities such as splash pads, outdoor pools, wading pools, and ornamental fountains will be opened.

The process for opening the seasonal washrooms, which are open from May to October but closed during the cold weather winter months, is a three-step process.

First, the water sources must be activated and connected, and any needed maintenance work done. Second, the washrooms are deep-cleaned and stocked prior to being opened to the public. Third, if it is discovered that significant repair work is needed, the washrooms are temporarily closed for maintenance.

The City of Toronto budgets more than $180 million annually for the maintenance, staffing and operation of the more than 1,500 city parks including funding the seasonal washrooms, said the city’s news release.

For information on the daily status of seasonal washroom openings in the city’s parks, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/recreation/washrooms-drinking-water-in-parks-recreational-facilities/#location=&lat=43.651354&lng=-79.119759&zoom=12