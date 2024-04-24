Three men arrested after alleged robbery of jewelry store in Danforth and Pape avenues area

Toronto police have arrested three men in connection with the alleged robbery of a jewelry store in the Danforth and Pape avenues area on Monday, April 22.

Three men are facing charges after they were arrested by police in 55 Division following an alleged jewelry store robbery on Monday.

Police were called to the area of Danforth and Pape avenues on Monday, April 22, for reports that five males had entered a jewelry store, allegedly smashed display cases and then fled with a quantity of jewelry in a stolen car.

Officers quickly responded to the area and located several suspects nearby, said police in a news release on the morning of Wednesday, April 24.

The suspects allegedly fled on foot, according to police, but officers were able to arrest three of them after a short foot pursuit.

Police alleged that at the time of the arrests, officers recovered a stolen vehicle, a can of pepper spray, some of the stolen jewellery and other items of evidentiary value related to the investigation.

Toronto residents Jahvon Nurse, 26, Malachi Holness, 19, and Fils-Aime Clerge, 18, are all charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police have released a video of the alleged robbery, that can be viewed here: https://customer-le0ua4gjamso4a5s.cloudflarestream.com/fa6e6975bc0bf0e00a1a1201bd11eb5a/watch

Anyone with further information on this incident and the two suspects still being sought, is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com