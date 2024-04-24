Police seek man in investigation into alleged trespassing and harassment in Pape and Wroxton avenues area

Police in 55 Division are investigating alleged trespassing and harassment incidents in the Pape and Wroxton avenues area.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a suspect sought in an investigation into alleged trespassing and harassment incidents in East Toronto.

According to police, a man is alleged to have been seen trespassing onto a property, approaching the front door and peering inside. The alleged incidents took place in the Pape and Wroxeter avenues area between Sunday, March 31, and Monday, April 22, said police.

The man is described as being in his late 20s to mid 30s, five-feet, 10-inches to six-feet tall, with dark brown hair.

An image has been released by police in the hopes someone can identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com